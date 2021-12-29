Adhere to coronavirus safety protocols, cases are increasing at a fast rate - GHS admonishes

Ghana’s Covid-19 case count as of 24th December 2021 was 8,554

The Ghana Health Service has reiterated the need for Ghanaians to adhere strictly to the safety protocols as Ghana’s Covid-19 cases are out of the roof.

The country is currently recording over 1000 cases in 24 hours, a situation some health professionals have warned could worsen.



The latest update by the GHS says Ghana’s Covid-19 case count as of 24th December 2021 has shot up to 8,554.



We have recorded 1,246 new cases.



The death toll is currently 1,283.

According to the GHS, it’s the festive season again, and Ghanaians must not compromise on their health.



It admonished Ghanaians to continue to observe the safety protocols by wearing a mask always, Wash your hands regularly with soap under running water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitiser, Practice social distancing.



The GHS further encouraged the public to get vaccinated because the vaccines are safe.



