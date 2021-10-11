Adhere to responsible mining practices - Lands Minister to small scale miners

Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel A. Jinapor

The Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Hon. Samuel A. Jinapor has ended his 6-day working tour of the five regions in the northern sector, with a call on the Bole Chapter of the Ghana National Association of Small-Scale miners (GNASSM) to adhere to responsible and regulated mining practices.

Among other things, he said, ensuring acceptable mining practices would promote sustainable environment for the current and future generations.



The Minister said this at Bole in the Savannah Region to wrap up his 6-day working visit to the 5 regions in the northern parts of Ghana.



The visit forms part of the Minister’s ongoing nationwide tour, to among others, solicit support of the Chiefs and people in the respective regions for the protection and management of the natural resources of the country.



He admonished the miners to embrace environmentally friendly mining practices that will benefit everyone.

Hon. Jinapor maintained that, efforts are being made under his watch to ensure sustainable mining practices across the country and asked the Miners to rally behind him and the government to improve the sector.



In a remark, the miners collectively requested the Hon. Minister to grant concessions at Dollar-Power, Banda Nkwanta, and Kui including Cluth and Sakpa fir their operations to provide jobs for the youth in the area.



The Minister's 6-day working tour, saw him and his entourage engaging stakeholders in the Northern, North East, Upper East and West regions, as well as the Savannah Region.



The restoration of Ghana's vegetative cover through aggressive Afforestaion, security of mining operations, vis a vis the role of REGSEC, responsible Artisanal small scale mining and the proper management of Public Lands were central in the discourse of the Hon. Minister throughout the 6-day tour.