Adhere to the age-long tradition of calling senior lawyers first – Chief Justice

Chief Justice reminds judges of old tradition

In order to offer junior lawyers an opportunity to learn from their seniors in court, the Chief Justice, Kwasi Anin Yeboah, has tasked trial court judges to adhere to the age-old tradition of calling cases of senior lawyers first.



He explained that this practice will enrich the legal experience beyond what is taught in chambers and other places of work.



His directive comes after his attention was drawn to fact that trial court judges have not been observing this practice in court.

To all trial court judges:



Observing age-old traditions of the BAR in calling cases in court



The Legal Profession, as we know, is steeped in traditions and ceremonies.

One of the traditions observed is the practice of calling cases of persons whose names are on the roll of Lawyers, in order of seniority of enrolment, notwithstanding the notion of equality at the Bar.



This practice, among other benefits, affords the young Lawyer the opportunity to learn from Seniors to whom they would not ordinarily be exposed to; thus, enriching the whole legal training experience beyond what is taught in Chambers and other places of work.



It has recently been drawn to my attention, that some Trial Court Judges are not observing this practice in court.



Whilst the right to call a case out of turn is not absolute and is exercisable subject to the convenience of the court, for the reasons mentioned above, I would request all Trial Court Judges to strictly adhere to this age-old tradition and resort to inviting applications from Seniors first.



I hope I can count on your cooperation.