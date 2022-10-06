0
Adib Saani calls out past SRC leadership of Ghana Law School for undemocratic practices

Ghana School Of Law, JPG The signage at the Ghana School of Law

Thu, 6 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A security analyst, Adib Saani, has called out the leadership of the outgone Students Representative Council of the Ghana School of Law for promoting what he says are undemocratic practices.

According to him, it is disturbing that the students, who form part of the institution that is responsible for protecting the democracy of this country, would be engaged in autocratic practices.

“It is always received with international dismay when incumbents refuse to hand over power to a newly elected following an election. It shocks me however that the very institution supposed to protect the democratic sanctity of our motherland is rather engaged in undemocratic practices,” he said in a statement made available to GhanaWeb.

Adib Saani was reacting to news of the refusal of the outgoing administration of the school, led by Wonder Victor Kutor, to hand over to the newly-elected body.

The outgone administration had severally been accused of corrupt practices.

“I find it hard to understand why the past administration of the Ghana School of Law that was embroiled in corrupt practices and found guilty, is refusing to hand over to a new administration despite a successful, uncontested election,” he added.

Adib Saani, who is the Executive Director of Jatikay Centre for Human Security and Peace Building, further called on the student body of the Ghana School of Law to exhibit democratic tendencies in their dealings because it has an effect on the future of this country.

“Students have to learn to call for accountability and to fight off any external hands meddling in its democracy. What happens on campus today is a reflection of what will happen to our country tomorrow,” he added.

AE/WA

