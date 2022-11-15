Adib Saani gives excerpts of ‘Galamsey Economy’, calls for immediate arrest of Adu Boahen

Sacked Minister of State in Charge of Finance, Charles Adu Boahen

Security Analyst, Adib Saani, has urged President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to order the arrest of sacked Minister of State in Charge of Finance, Charles Adu Boahen.

Adib Saani, who made this call while speaking to the media on Monday, November 15, after watching Anas Aremeyaw Anas’ exposé, ‘Galamsey Economy’, said that there are elements of criminality.



He added that not only did Adu Boahen implicate the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia by suggesting that one needs to pay an 'appearance fee' before seeing him (the vice president) but he also said that the vice president’s brothers must be part of any investment deal that the government will buy into.



“According to him (Adu Boahen), the (vice) president has about five or six brothers, and the only way to get the buy-in of the vice president is to involve his brothers in the business deal. And that I must say is quite worrying to know.



“It is quite obvious that there is a great deal of criminal culpability in what we just witnessed, and I’m hoping that the president will prove to us that yes, indeed, he is committed to fighting corruption by immediately ensuring that this gentleman is arrested and made to go through the processes (just like any criminal),” he said.



The President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, sacked his Minister of State in Charge of Finance, Charles Adu Boahen, on Monday, November 14, 2022.

This was contained in a statement issued by the presidency on Monday, which indicated that the dismissal was to take effect immediately.



“The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has terminated the appointment of the Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance, Mr. Charles Adu Boahen, with immediate effect,” the statement read.



Providing reasons for the dismissal, the president said that it was based on the knowledge that allegations of corruption had been leveled against the minister.



The allegations, the statement added, are in line with an undercover investigative piece by Anas Aremeyaw Anas.



The statement added that the Office of the Special Prosecutor was to investigate the matter.

“After being made aware of the allegations levelled against the Minister in the exposé, ‘Galamsey Economy’, the President spoke to Mr. Adu Boahen, after which he took the decision to terminate his appointment, and also to refer the matter to the Special Prosecutor for further investigations.



Earlier, GhanaWeb reported how Charles Adu Boahen was implicated in the investigative video as follows:



Charles Adu Boahen, Minister of State in Charge of Finance, has alleged that Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia needs just USD200,000 as an appearance fee and some positions from an investor for his siblings to get his backing and influence in establishing a business in Ghana, Anas Aremeyaw Anas has reported.



