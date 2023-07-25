Adisadel College assault: Our level of humanity is questionable – Randy Abbey

TV host, Dr Randy Abbey

Host of Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana, Dr Randy Abbey, has expressed deep disappointment over the viral video showing an Adisadel College student assaulting a fellow student, describing it as a disheartening incident.

According to a report by metrotvonline.com, Dr Abbey shared his dismay at the lack of intervention from other students present during the assault.



He questioned the state of humanity when such acts of violence occur, especially when onlookers do nothing to stop it.



“There is a lot of outrage out there about what has actually happened and it’s quite sad,” he said.



“I just don’t know what is wrong with some of us. How can you get to this level of anger and do what you’re doing and have everyone look on like that?

“Is that our level of humanity? Is that how low we’ve sunk even as kids?” he asked.



The disturbing viral video captured one student forcefully hitting another student's face against a metal bed, causing severe bleeding below the victim's right eye.



The school's management addressed the issue by dismissing the culprit and suspending the victim.



The culprit, however, will be allowed to write his final exams with the West African Examination Council. Onlookers who failed to intervene will also face sanctions.



Meanwhile the Ghana Education Service (GES) also in a statement condemned the incident and described it as a "barbaric act of violence" and reaffirmed its commitment to providing a safe learning environment for all students in the country.

The GES called on the relevant law enforcement agency to investigate the matter and take appropriate action.



As the situation unfolds, the Regional Director of Education will collaborate with the school authorities and the law enforcement agency for a thorough investigation.



