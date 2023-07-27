Adisadel bully victim’s mum wants school to reverse son’s suspension

Adisadel College entrance | File photo

Mother of a bully victim at Adisadel College, wants the school to rescind its decision that her son commute from home daily to sit his final exam.

In a viral video, the student was seen being given a death choke by the bully, who then smacked his head against a bunk bed at their dormitory.



His face got swollen and bloodied.



Ofori said the fight started after he demanded his SIM card back from the bully.



The incident prompted immediate action from the management of the school, after the video got onto the blogosphere.



Apart from the housemaster, who was suspended, both the bully, identified as Bobby, and the victim, have been suspended from the Quaque hall.

Also, their roommates who watched the fight aloof, have been suspended.



Speaking to the Daily Graphic, Margaret Afari appealed to the school to allow her son to stay in school to sit the WASSCE.



"I am pleading with the authorities in charge. He [Ofori] was the one who was hurt. They should look again at the sanctions and allow him to stay in the school and write the examination. I don't want to drag this matter,” she said.



She said her son is “well now” but “I just want him to be given the opportunity to stay in the school and write his papers”.



She disclosed that she and the family heard about the incident for the first time only last Monday after the viral video.

"I don't want to see the video. I have heard it described to me but I have not seen it and I don't want to see it,” she said, adding: "His elder brother who watched it on Monday called the housemaster who later called me to explain the incident”.



Meanwhile, the police has initiated an investigation for possible prosecution.



The action of the police is on the advice of the Office of the Attorney General.



The police visited the school premises as part of the investigation, with a Principal State Attorney from the Office of the Attorney-General, Vincent Nyinaku, who is in charge of the Central Region.