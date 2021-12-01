Adisadel is the best school in the world – Kofi Amoabeng

Prince Kofi Amoabeng, Businessman

Former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the defunct UT Bank, Capt. Prince Kofi Amoabeng, has expressed pride in his alma mater, Adisadel College.

He insists Adisadel College is “arguably the best school in the world.”



As a young boy who had not traveled to Cape Coast prior to his admission to Adisadel College, Kofi Amoabeng was awed by the infrastructure that welcomed him on his first day at the school.



“Apart from my father, no one else had been to Cape Coast so a man who lived in the same house with us and was from Moree in the Central Region took my mother and me to the school. I had not seen anything like it when I got to the premises of Adisco. The place was huge and looked like paradise. I saw a three-story building and asked what it was only to be told it was a dormitory and I said to myself, this is the life,” he told Akosua Hanson on the Y Leaderboard Series, aired on Y107.9FM’s Myd Morning Radio Show.



The businessman who was occupied with both academic and extracurricular activities while in Adisadel college stated, “There was a lot to do in school and I was introduced to athletics during my first term. Look at the village boy from Kukurantumi being introduced to cricket, there was a gym on campus and for a 12-year-old boy I was enjoying life.”

Kofi Amoabeng described meals served at Adisco during his time as heavy with filings and pleasant desserts. “We enjoyed siesta after lunch and it was great and like we were in heaven.”



With mathematics being his favorite subject of study, young Kofi Amoabeng won for himself the National Maths Awards, making his headteacher proud.



Adisadel College, popularly known as “Adisco”, is an Anglican boys’ boarding school in Cape Coast, Ghana. Adisadel College is one of the oldest senior high schools in Africa and was ranked 10th out of the top 100 best high schools in Africa by Africa Almanac in 2003, based on the quality of education, student engagement, strength and activities of alumni, school profile, internet and news visibility.