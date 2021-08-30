Adjetey Anang is LIVE on GhanaWeb

Actor Adjetey Anang joins the #GhanaWebRoadSafety campaign

Popular actor, Adjetey Anang is sharing his experiences Ghana's roads via GhanaWeb’s social media platforms as part of the road safety campaign by the media outfit.

From the hours of 11am to 12.30pm, pertinent issues regarding road safety will be highlighted and discussed on Facebook and Instagram by the amiable actor known to many as ‘Pusher’.



Focusing on the topic; “Driving on Ghana’s roads – the glaring risks,” the over an-hour session with Adjetey will have him engage Ghanaweb’s wide range of audience on subjects including what to look out for on Ghana's roads and how to keep safe as a driver.



Road accidents are increasingly becoming a disturbing issue in Ghana and this forms part of efforts to create a dialogue and discourse to get the Road Safety conversation going and to get the attention of authorities to do the right thing.

Join in the conversation here:



