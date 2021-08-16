Administration of J&J vaccine begins today

Seven districts in the Greater Accra Region will be participating in the exercise

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has today, Monday, August 16, 2021, began inoculating eligible persons with the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

It has therefore urged persons above 18 years and eligible to take the COVID-19 jab to do so in the various vaccination centers selected for the exercise.



Seven districts in the Greater Accra Region will be participating in the exercise.



The seven areas in the capital include the Accra metro, Adentan, Tema, Okaikwei, Kpone, Ablekuma, and the Ga South districts.



Ghana took delivery of 177,600 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to vaccinate people who are yet to receive a coronavirus jab.

The vaccine is the first batch of the Africa Union’s African Vaccine Acquisition Trust (AVAT) initiative delivered to Ghana.



The vaccine shots are to be given out in 11 districts; seven in the Greater Accra Region and four in the Greater Kumasi metro, targeting persons at higher risk.



Already, the administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine has begun in the Ashanti Region.