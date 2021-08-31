Administration of second dose of AstraZeneca vaccine starts today

Program manager for the Expanded Program on Immunization, Dr. Kwame Amponsa-Achiano

Source: GNA

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) will begin the administration of the second dose of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines to eligible persons in all 16 regions today.

The exercise, which will end on September 4, is for persons 18 years and above who took their first shot between March 10th and 29th this year.



Dr. Kwame Amponsa-Achiano, Head of the Expanded Programme on Immunisation, told the media that priority would be given to health workers in regions outside the Greater Accra and Ashanti Regions.



“We have about 400,000 people awaiting their second dose and because we received 249,000 we are doing equitable distribution across the regions and reserving some specifically for health workers who are at most risk,” he explained.



Dr. Amponsa-Achiano said the rest of the persons eligible to receive their second jabs would have them by mid-September.

Ghana started the administration of AstraZeneca in March, this year.



At present, approximately 850,000 persons have received at least one dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine, with a little over half receiving the second dose.



Meanwhile, the GHS, in a press statement, has asked all eligible persons to go to the vaccination centres with their valid National ID cards, preferably the one presented for the first dose, and COVID-19 vaccination cards for the second dose.



The statement, signed by Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, entreated the public to continue to adhere to all COVID-19 protocols, such as the appropriate wearing of face masks and maintaining physical distancing at the vaccination centres.