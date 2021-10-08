Admit 499 students who passed Law entrance examination - SRC

Logo of Ghana School of Law SRC

Source: GNA

The Students Representative Council (SRC) of the Ghana School of Law (GSL) has called for the admission of 499 students who passed the Law Entrance Examination.

“The 499 students who had 50 per cent cumulatively should be admitted because they meet the 50 per cent threshold. It is unfair to deny the 499 students on the grounds that the students could not score 50 per cent each in both sections.”



Speaking at a press conference at the GSL premises, Mr. Wonder Victor Kutor, the SRC President, said the 499 students should not be denied admission because of inadequate infrastructure.



“If students are denied admission because of infrastructure constraints, the School has an option of renting spaces to accommodate the students who meet the threshold,” Mr Kutor said.



He said the General Legal Council (GLC) could for example rent the University of Professional Studies, Accra campuses, and Civil Service Hall for the students

This year, 2,824 applicants sat for the law entrance examinations and 1,289 passed.



Out of the 1,289, 790 were offered admission, according to an audit by the SRC.



Mr. Kutor said denying admission to 499 students was an affront to the 1992 Constitution of Ghana and said the SRC would soon petition Parliament over the matter.