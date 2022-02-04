Admit Mahama introduced best policies – Mogtari tells Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Joyce Bawah Mogtari

Special aide to former President John Dramani Mahama, Joyce Bawah Mogtari has asked President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to admit that his predecessor, John Dramani Mahama introduced prudent measures to grow the economy.

In her view, President Akufo-Addo is now humbled owing to the challenges that the local economy is going through under his care.



Speaking on the New Day show on TV3 with Berla Mundi on Thursday, February 3, the Former Deputy Transport Minister said “I think the president actually looks humble than I have ever seen him sound since the last few years. So he knows now, how tough it is to keep up this balancing act.



“But I think he can go further, I think he can show even more remorse by admitting that whatever prudent management policies that the NDC introduced under Mills [and] under Mahama were actually one of the best that they could have done for this country.”



She added “A colleague said something to me there is something about African leadership we totally destroy one another way too much . There is nothing even like political elite , that is a wrong terminology that I heard and listen to NPP people listen and repeated all over or ruling class class. Since when has Ghana got a ruling class?



“The E-levy, in his own vice president’s voice, was money belonging to the very poor and therefore should not be subjected to taxation.”

President Akufo-Addo had said that his administration is determined to raise the needed revenue, domestically, to embark on development projects.



The President noted that efforts of his administration to raise revenue are being resisted by the opposition party but he is still determined.



President Akufo-Addo said these when addressing traditional leaders from Dzodze in the Volta region on Tuesday, 1st February 2022.



He said “Revenues during 2020/2021 went down considerably because of the slowing down of the economic activities that came from the COVID-19. At the same time, government, in order to keep the country going, did incur some expenditures on the free water, the free electricity.



“These were the unavoidable expenses that government had to make.”

He added “These are the efforts that we are now making which are being resisted by the opposition but we will try and close the gap. That is the reason it has become necessary for us to use these measures like this famous tax which has caused so much unnecessary, in my view disputation; nevertheless, we would continue.”



He stressed “I am determined to persevere to make sure we find the means to address some of these issues.



“These are the efforts that we are now making which have been being resisted by the opposition as we try and close the gap. It is necessary for us to do so because that is the only way which some of these matters can be addressed.



“We ourselves have to find the money for our development and that is the reason why it has become necessary for us to use these measures like this famous tax which has caused so much unnecessary, in my view, disputation; nevertheless, we would continue.”