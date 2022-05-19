Admit error in handling of Nkoranza case – Security analyst

File photo

Security Analyst, Samuel Owusu, says the Ghana Police Service’s inconsistencies with regard to the ongoing upheaval in Nkoranza leaves much to be desired.

He believes the contradictions and distortions in the case at hand does not speak well of the service. “The police must come back and make clarifications if they want peace and equity to work in Nkoranza. The police must admit there was an error and own up to their actions.”



Having followed the case at hand, Samuel Owusu says in accordance with responsible democratic policing, the police admitting their fault is the way to go.



The youth of Nkoranza in the Bono East Region have clashed with the police in the community over the death of an alleged robbery suspect, Albert Donkor.



The rampaging youth gathered as a result of the press statement released by the Ghana Police Service today, Tuesday, concerning the death of the suspect, also a 27-year-old businessman which they claim is not a true reflection of the case.

The youth burnt car tyres on the streets of Nkoransa to register their displeasure, as the police later fired several warning shots to disperse them.



The security analyst mentioned when such errors occur, the police need to assure the public of their ability to resolve the matter. “If there is the need to apologize then they do so. The police is a human institution and is not immune to error.



He reiterated in an interview with Don Kwabena Prah on Happy98.9FM’s ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ political show, “I will blame the police administration for erring in the first place. They have to own up to their actions.”