Admitting free SHS needs review has vindicated Mahama - Dr. Apaak

Builsa-South MP, Clement Apaak

A Deputy Ranking Member on the Education Committee of Parliament Dr. Clement Apaak has averred that it is welcoming news for President Akufo-Addo to finally admit that he is open to a broader conversation on access to education, especially the Free Senior High School (FSHS) policy.

President Akufo-Addo says the broader discussion should focus on funding, availability of money, access, and other ingredients that must work for the good of Ghanaians.



“One of the things people have been calling for is the review of Free SHS, I think we should have a broader conversation about the incidence of education on our national development,” he said.



Addressing the leadership of the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS), the President stated that the Education Ministry is thoroughly investigating the issues in order to inform future policy decisions.



Reacting to the issues raised by the President, Dr. Clement Apaak said it was better late than never for the President to finally admit that there was the need for broader stakeholder consultation on implementing policy.

The lawmaker stated that the President should direct his Education Minister to begin the process of broader stakeholder consultation so that the policy can be reviewed.



He added that, while the review was long overdue, it is not too late for the government to start the process, as the president has stated.



"We welcome Akufo-Addo’s call for a broader conversation on free SHS. We call on him to direct the Minister for Education to initiate the processes for the much-needed conversation, which is long overdue. No matter what form the conversation takes; a national stakeholders forum, regional or district forum, it will lead to a review of the free SHS programme to make it better serve the nation. Better late than never late than never!”



The Deputy Ranking Member on the Education Committee in Parliament stated that former President John Dramani Mahama has been vindicated after the President publicly admitted to reviewing Free SHS.