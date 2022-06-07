0
Menu
News

Adolescent girls advised against taking drugs to reduce menstrual pain

Menstruation File Phoyo Some girls take painkillers to ease menstrual cramps

Tue, 7 Jun 2022 Source: GNA

Adolescent girls have been advised to desist from taking painkillers and uterine relaxers to reduce menstrual pains and cramps.

Mrs. Patricia Lamisi Anarfo, a Public Health Nurse at the Tamale Metropolitan Health Directorate, who gave the advice, said menstrual pains would recur monthly even after taking painkillers.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, she said taking painkillers monthly in most cases resulted in drug addiction where individuals involved were unable to do anything until they consumed the drugs.

She noted that taking such drugs might trigger certain health conditions like stomach ulcers and worsen them, given that they were mostly not prescribed by medical experts.

Mrs. Anarfo, however, encouraged adolescents who experience menstrual pain to exercise to ease the pains, explaining that “exercise relaxes the muscles involved during menstruation and easing pains associated with it."

She said there were natural ways of relieving pain aside from exercise, which included reading, listening to music, and taking up a hobby during menstruation depending on the level of pain.

“You can undertake activities for diversion of the mind, take a shower or practice hot abdominal press to know what works best for you, and adopt it,” she said.

Source: GNA
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Step-father leads boys to molest daughter
Why Afia Schwar cursed Maurice Ampaw with eggs, schnapps
Heavy fighting erupts in Bawku as tribes clash
Patapaa’s wife addresses sexual allegations
How I feel without Patapaa – Wife bares it all
Kofi Bentil 'hails' Togbe Afede over refund of ex-gratia
Why Togbe Afede XIV rejected 'inappropriate' GH¢365,000 ex-gratia
Why Togbe Afede XIV rejected 'inappropriate' GH¢365,000 ex-gratia
Sir John's Will: 'This is peanut, mine will be shocker' – Ken Agyapong
National Cathedral is a ‘priority of priorities’ - Kumah