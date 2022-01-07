Adom-Otchere dismisses ‘propaganda’ around cost of Christmas trees at KIA

The Board Chairman of the GACL, Mr. Paul Adom-Otchere

The Board Chairman of the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL), Mr. Paul Adom Otchere, has explained the actual cost involved in mounting the Christmas trees at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) in Accra.

According to him, the GACL has for many years mounted Christmas inspirations around the terminal area to create a festive atmosphere for passengers and their families coming into the country.



It had been claimed on social media that the GACL spent GHs84000 mounting the trees last year.



But Paul said in a statement on Friday, January 7 that the total expenditure of 2021 was the lowest since 2016.



Below is his full statement:



Dear folks, my attention has been drawn to a social media post (herein attached ) grossly misrepresenting facts about Christmas inspirations that were mounted at the Kotoko International Airport.



Here are the facts:

FACT: The Ghana Airports Company Limited has for many years mounted Christmas inspirations around the terminal area to create a festive atmosphere for passengers and their families coming into the country.



FACT: The total expenditure of 2021 is the lowest since 2016.



FACT: Two separate suppliers were invited to submit bids. The bids were discussed and discounts were obtained. ( We are grateful to Jandel Limited and Favors and Arts )



FACT: The beautiful Christmas tree standing at Terminal 3 and 3 others altogether cost GHC 34,000, which was graciously provided by Jandel Limited at a heavy discount. (We thank Jandel Limited)



FACT: The other inspirations were provided by Favors and Arts for a total cost of GHC 84,000 out of which GHC 50,000 was obtained via sponsorship.



FACT: All salaries and or bonuses due staff for December have been paid.

It is ridiculous for anyone to say that the invoices from these two reputable companies were issued in the name of the Board Chairman, that just means the author of such spurious allegations has insufficient acquaintance with corporate workings.



We will like to urge the general public to disregard these unfounded allegations. The GACL has a fully operational corporate affairs department that can attend to all public inquiries.



We will like to assure the general public that we are fiercely committed to supporting the Hon Minister of Transport to achieve President Akufo-Addo’s vision for the airport, the vision contained in clear directions is to “make all Ghana airports an important symbol for our national development agenda”.



That is our focus for which we require prayers and support. Amen