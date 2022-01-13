Adom-Otchere must be sacked for misappropriating public funds – Oti Bless

Paul Adom Otchere, Metro TV broadcaster

The Member of Parliament for Nkwanta North Constituency, Kwabena Oti Bless, has descended heavily on Metro TV broadcaster Paul Adom-Otchere over the cost of Christmas decorations at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) December last year.

Adom-Otchere, the Board Chairman of the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL), has come under fire for the price of the Christmas decorations mainly because an invoice circulating on social media bears the name of the broadcaster as the one that procured them.



The vociferous television host is said to have spent about GHc28,366 on Christmas decorations. Out of the GHc128,366 that was spent on the Christmas inspirations at Terminal 2 and Terminal 3, only GHc78,366 came from the coffers of the GACL.



He said that a GHc50,000 cash sponsorship package was received from an advertising company and not from the state's coffers.



But Oti Bless, a member of the Transport Committee in Parliament, disagrees with Adom-Otchere and has asked for his removal from office as the Board Chairman of the GACL.

Speaking to Daakyehene Ofosu Agyeman on Power FM News on Wednesday, the MP stated that Adom-Otchere erred by saying the donation was not stated money.



"Any funds donated to any state institution such as the Ghana Airport Company Limited automatically becomes public funds. The Public Financial Management ACT 206 (ACT 921) section 102 defines clearly what public fund is; public funds include donations. Paul Adom-Otchere says he has studied law, but perhaps he did not pass his exam to graduate; that is why he is beating about the bush on this matter," Oti Bless noted.



"If the president who vowed to fight corruption head-on and touted he is incorruptible were serious, he would have sacked Paul Adom-Otchere long time," he added.



The MP called on the government to sack Adom-Otchere for allegedly misappropriating state funds.