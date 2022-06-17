2
Menu
News

Adom-Otchere’s Parliamentary probe won't yield any results – Vitus Azeem

Paul Adom Otchere Paul Adom Otchere 121212 Board Chair of the Ghana Airport Company Limited, Paul Adom-Otchere

Fri, 17 Jun 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

Anti-corruption campaigner and Executive Director of the Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII), Vitus Azeem, has kicked against calls for a parliamentary probe into circumstances surrounding alleged procurement breaches in the purchase of a Christmas tree, for the Ghana Airport Company Limited (GACL), by its Board Chair, Paul Adom-Otchere.

Mr. Azeem’s comment follows an indication from the Ranking Member of the Road and Transport Committee, Kwame Governs Agbodza that the committee will invite the Ghana Airport Company Limited and the Ministry of Transport to answer questions surrounding the controversy in the purchase of the Christmas tree.

According to him, it is difficult for such committees set up by Parliament to probe issues involving persons with some political affiliations due to the partisan nature of the House.

Speaking to Korku Lumor on 505 News, on Class91.3FM, Thursday, 16 June 2022, Mr. Azeem noted that there should be an independent probe into the issue.

“The commission of Human Rights can even take it up and I believe the office of the Special Prosecutor can even take it up to investigate, so for me, that is the easiest way. We are not leaving it for parliament,” he stated.

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Joyce Blessing sent the video to a different man, not me - Husband
Come clean, be transparent' – Christian Council to Akufo-Addo
Nat'l Cathedral: 3 pastors to resign - Captain Smart alleges
Afia Schwar deletes controversial video after Nogokpo struck
NPP MP sends message to Akufo-Addo gov’t
NPP MP ‘scolds’ Akufo-Addo, et al
Adwoa Safo's son graduates from a US school
Nana Agradaa shows a video of Joyce Blessing drunk
Asogli State Council declares Adom-Otchere an enemy o-Addo gov’t
‘Go to Metro TV’ – Council of State to applicant asking for info on Togbe Afede