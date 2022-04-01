Adome Djasetse bemoans lack of skills, job opportunities for women, youth

Some women receiving training on basic skills

Djasetse of Adome, Djasey Kpabitey Kwao Kpakpataku III has bemoaned the lack of jobs, skills, and other opportunities for young people, in Adome and the country as a whole.

As part of efforts to address the canker of social vices occasioned by the lack of opportunities, the Djasetse of Adome in partnership with the Awo Sika Foundation held life-sustaining skills training for women and the youth in the area, to be trained in various artistry.



The traditional leader while lamenting the situation criticized the rush for white-collar jobs by young people even in the midst of difficulties, adding that empowering the youth through skills training could partly address the problem.



“Realistically we can understand in Ghana that there are no jobs, job opportunities are not there. Everyone wants a white-collar job but we realized in our town here, even the resources to push are not there so we took it upon ourselves to make sure that they have trade,” he said.



Theft and teenage pregnancy together with other social vices remain some of the dire social effects of the lack of job opportunities for the youth and the Djasetse said the decision to empower the women with life-sustaining jobs would help address the canker.

Over one hundred women underwent the two-day skills training in waist beading, hand-beading, necklace-beading, kente beading, pastry-making, paint-making, and make-up at Odumase-Krobo.



Djasey Kpabitey Kwao Kpakpataku III noted that empowering them through the training would avert the canker.



“When there are no jobs and handiworks for them, they turn to look for money and other ways of living which is not in the right direction so in that case, we deemed it necessary to have them trained so that they will acquire some skills and this will help them improve upon their lives,” the chief noted.



He however assured that the training would not be a one-off event but others would be organized in the future to train the youth in areas such as ICT, and paint-making, among others.

Madam Akosua who's president of the Awo Sika Foundation which supports widows, single parents, and children said that though the foundation over the past years embarked on acts of philanthropy, it refocused its attention on empowering women with skills.



"At first we used to go to the orphanages to donate food, clothing, and items but it came to a point I realized that visiting the village and giving them stuffs is not enough because, at the end of the day, they'll call back and ask for more things,” she said in an interview adding that, “Empowering the parents with skills would instead empower them to address their family needs.”



The president furthered that friends and partners with specialties in other fields joined her to train the women.



“We want the women to get something doing, not necessarily giving them money,” she explained.

According to her, deserving participants would be given certificates and start-up capital at the end of the training to enable them to begin their businesses in their respective fields.



Mr. Noah Tetteh Matey, Djasey Seyelor of Adome described the lack of opportunities for young men and women in the area is alarming.



The periodic skills training of the unemployed and unskilled such as today’s training, said the Seyelor could help address the problem of lack of jobs and skills on the part of the women and youth.



To him, single mothers and widows also stand to benefit immensely from the training to empower them to assume positions of responsibility to efficiently run their families.

Mr. Noah Tetteh Matey added that to encourage the youth to be more proactive, the leadership of the community periodically engages them on the need to develop themselves and venture into life-sustaining jobs such as artisanship and trade to better their lives.



Georgina Tawiah, a 28-year-old unemployed mother of three from Adome, a beneficiary who benefitted from the baking of meat pie explained that her decision to learn the craft was to enable her to earn extra income to support her husband and children.



She said, “I joined because learning the craft will help me look after my family.”



Another, fifty-year-old Teye Grace, a petty trader and mother of two said, “I’m here to learn bead-making to enable me earn a source of living to cater for my children.”