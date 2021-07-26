Adopt a shift system in your workplaces to help contain coronavirus spread - Akufo-Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appealed to firms to adopt a shift system and the use of technology in their workspaces.

The move is to help contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus.



Delivering his 26th national address on how his administration has managed the outbreak, he said the cases are surging hence Ghanaians must strictly adhere to the safety protocols.



He indicated that business owners must implement the guidelines adopted to help contain the spread.



“With workplaces currently witnessing a resurgence in COVID-19 infections, it is important that owners and management of businesses and workplaces implement strictly the guidelines on staff management and workplace protocols, such as the use of a shift system and technology, mask-wearing, social distancing and hygiene protocols, as was required in the earlier days of the pandemic,” he said.

Meanwhile, all post events receptions have been banned.



All protocols in schools, churches, and mosques remain unchanged.



“Furthermore, given that people sitting together to eat, drink, laugh, dance, and talk in large gatherings, without masks, are the riskiest activities for spreading the virus, all post-event receptions, particularly related to weddings and funerals, are banned. I want to reiterate that protocols surrounding activities in churches and mosques remain the same, as are protocols in schools.”