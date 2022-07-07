Adopt new measures to protect yourselves against floods - Western Regional Minister

Kwabena Okyere Darko Mensah is the Western Regional Minister

Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko Mensah, has advised the people of Nzema Akropong in Ellembelle District to adopt new measures to protect themselves against floods as the raining season intensifies.

He said whilst they do that, government would be working out modalities with them for a permanent relocation exercise.



The Minister revealed that he had an assurance from the District Chief Executive (DCE) for Ellembelle, Kwasi Bonzoh, that a proposed site for a permanent relocation program has been identified and therefore, all hands required to make that possible must be on deck.



Kwabena Okyere Darko Mensah who was accompanied by officials of Memphis Metropolitan Construction Limited to engage the community and victims of recent floods in the area, assured the community of government's support to end the perennial problem.



The company, in response to the plight of the flood victims, provided relief items worth two hundred and fifty thousand Ghana Cedis (GHC250,000).



The relief items supplied to the victims were; 150 bags of rice, 50 boxes of frytol oil, 50 boxes of Gino tomato mix, 25 boxes of abena sardine, 25 boxes of Ena pa tomato sauce, 50 boxes of Roch spaghetti.



The rest were; 200 boxes of soft drinks, 200 sachets of pure water, 500 bags of cement, 2,000 pieces of roofing sheets and among other items to help mitigate the plight of residents who were heavily affected by the flood.



The humanitarian gesture followed the torrential rains that occurred a couple of weeks ago in which hundreds of residents in the community were displaced and rendered homeless.

Mr. Cephas Kafui Apenuvor, the Operations Manager of Memphis Metropolitan Construction Limited who presented the relief items to victims of the floods, on behalf of the company, disclosed why the company saw the need to assist the community.



"We have been working in Ellembelle District and Jomoro Municipality since 2014, and we are now one family and we are the contractors constructing the Asasetre to Nzema Akropong road network and since we are working here, we have to give back to the society what we get out of what we are doing.



We were informed about the natural disaster that has destroyed your properties and rendered some of you homeless by Ellembelle DCE, Kwasi Bonzoh and we promised to assist you with some relief items", he revealed.



He stated, "We have come here to support you with so many relief items worth GHC250,000 to mitigate your problem. We are one people, your concerns are our concerns, what has happened to you can happen to everybody and it has happened to us, just recently where the flood destroyed the bridge that we are doing on Esiama-Nkroful road so we sympathize with you".



He urged the victims to give thanks to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Memphis Metropolitan Limited, Mr. Patrick Kwame Danso for thinking about them.



"Let us give thanks to my boss, Mr. Patrick Kwame Danso for thinking of you, in fact, he is a man who loves Ghana so much and his love for Ghana has been extended to every human being in this country and the good people of Nzema Akropong are also part", he said.



The Western Regional Minister, Mr. Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah who received the relief items on behalf of the victims commended Memphis Metropolitan Construction Limited for showing great love to the victims.

He commended residents who promised him to relocate from their existing place which has been identified as a flood-prone area to a new area to avoid future destruction.



"We are happy that you the residents have agreed to relocate from this flood-prone area to a new site and this is the Plan B I have been talking about, we should not sit at flood-prone areas for the flood to destroy our properties and kill us before we say we want to relocate, so we are very very happy that residents of Nzema Akropong have agreed to relocate from this area", he noted.



He promised to ensure that all the compensation issues were dealt with accordingly.



"Government will pay for every compensation on the new land and I want to assure you", he pledged.



He also said government would connect the new site to the national electricity with other social amenities.



"We will connect the new site to the national electricity, we will provide the new site with toilet, street roads, water system, we will do better layout", he said.



He emphasized that, "We are also preparing ourselves, let me state it here that, government will support anybody who will move to the new site with cements and roofing sheets to build his or her house".

He urged them to continue to have faith in the Akufo-Addo-led government and also rally behind the District Chief Executive of Ellembelle, Mr. Kwasi Bonzoh to develop the community.



On his part, Mr. Kwasi Bonzoh expressed profound appreciation to Memphis Metropolitan Limited for the kind gesture.



He said the Assembly would support the affected residents to relocate from their existing place to the new location.



He added that the Assembly alone could not embark on the relocation exercise and therefore appealed to other benevolent companies and individuals to support the Assembly to relocate the residents.



"Our brothers and sisters at Nzema Akropong here have agreed that they will relocate to a new place and Ellembelle District Assembly cannot do it alone so I will use this opportunity to appeal to companies in and outside Ellembelle District to come to our brothers and sisters aid," he said.



He disclosed that, "currently over 500 residents at Nzema Akropong here have been rendered homeless, their houses have been destroyed by the flood, currently they don't have good places to sleep so they need our help, let us all come to their aid".



The caretaker of Nzema Akropong, Tufuhene Kwasi II who spoke on behalf of the community, commended Memphis Metropolitan Limited for the kind gesture and prayed to God to bless the company abundantly.

He promised to ensure that the relief items benefitted the affected people.



He also appealed for support for them to relocate from the existing place to a new location.



"We are very ready to relocate, we have agreed but we will need government support and other companies support, so on behalf of the community, I will appeal to companies and other Ghanaians to come to our aid by supporting us with building materials for us to build our houses on the new land, right now, my people don't have better places to sleep, the flood has destroyed our houses, we are suffering, we need support, please come to our aid," he concluded.