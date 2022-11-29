Adorye’ sack: President creating hostilities in NPP – Lecturer

Hopeson Adorye

Mr Jonathan Asante Okyere, political science lecturer at the Cape Coast University (UCC) in the Central Region has accused President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of creating enmities in the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) ahead of the party’s conference to elect a flagbearer for the 2024 general elections.

A former NPP parliamentary candidate for the Kpone Katamanso Constituency in the Greater Accra Region, Mr Hopeson Adorye says his appointment in this government has been terminated due to his declared support for the Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kwadwo Kyeremanten as the next flagbearer of the NPP.



Mr Hopeson took to Accra-based Oman FM to explain that he would not be despaired by the attacks but he will do everything necessary to make Alan come to power.



Reacting to the news of the sack, political science lecturer Mr Asante Okyere says this is a tacit admission that the president is supporting the bid of Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.



He accused the president of creating divisions and enmities in the NPP while speaking on the mid-day news on Accra 100.5 FM on Monday, November 28, 2022.



According to him, there are ministers and deputy ministers who have openly declared their support for the Vice President and yet nothing of such sort has been done to them.

"These men and women are still at post so why sack Hopeson Adorye," he questioned.



He revealed that the president will have a herculean task ahead of him if all the Alan supporters in his government decide to come out openly.



He related that Alan may not have the support of the establishment but the support of the grassroots so he (the president) should be wary of some of these actions in government.



He stressed Mr Adorye's sack is an indication the Vice President has the approval of the president.