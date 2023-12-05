Adowa Saafo, Obeng Boateng, others take up leadership roles in Majority Caucus committees shake-up

Andy Kwame Appiah-Kubi, Sarah Adwoa Safo and Alfred Obeng Boateng (from left to right)

The Majority Caucus of the Parliament of Ghana has announced a change in leadership of its selected and standing committees.

The likes of the Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo and the MP for Lambussie, Yelviel Baligi Bakye, all took up leadership roles in the various committees.



The list of the new leadership of the Major Caucus which was shared by the MP for Nsawam Adoagyiri and Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, on X on Tuesday, December 5, 2023, had Asante-Akim Central MP Kwame Anyimadu-Antwi, Atwima Mponua MP Isaac Kwame Asiamah, Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai MP Alfred Obeng Boateng and Asante-Akim North MP Andy Kwame Appiah-Kubi,



The rest are Anyaa Sowutuom MP Dickson Adomako Kissi, Subin MP Eugene Boakye Antwi, Shama MP Samul Ericson Abakah, Berekum West MP Kwaku Agyenim-Boateng, Zabzugu-Tatale MP Bennam John Jabaah, Okaikwei Central MP Patrick Boamah, Berekum MP Nelson Kyeremeh, Yendi MP Farouk Umar Aliu Mahama, Asokwa MP Patricia Appiagyei and Lower West Akim MP Charles Acheampong.



View the list of MPs and the various positions they hold in the Majority Caucus below:





BAI/NOQ



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.