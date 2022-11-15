Adu Boahen's dismissal swift, expeditious enough – GII

Programs Manager at the Ghana Integrity Initiative, Mary Addah

The programs Manager at the Ghana Integrity Initiative, Mary Addah, has commended President Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo for the dismissal of the Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance, Charles Adu Boahen.

According to her, the dismissal of the minister of state in charge of finance was "expeditious and good" for the country.



“The president acting swiftly is critical to fighting corruption because some of these cases usually come up and not much action is taken and this fuels some of the speculation and perception around corruption in Government, so this is swift and expeditious enough, and it is good for the country.



“Noticing that he is the appointing authority, he also has the power to disappoint, and he has done so, but then he also recognizes that some of the alleged instances and inferences made, could bother on criminality and pure corruption, so he has referred that to the [Office of the] Special Prosecutor whose Act [the Act establishing the Office of the Special Prosecutor] gives him the power to investigate issues relating to corruption,“ Cititnewsroom.com quoted Mary Addah.



She added that there is a need for the vice president to investigate the allegation as it has to do with integrity.



“The Vice President, in addition to what is put out there, will also serve better if he calls for investigations into those allegations. That has something to do with his personal and professional credibility. It will allow everyone to know that the integrity he is speaking to is one he does not joke with, and he is not just speaking as a mantra, but it is something he lives by and would want everyone to attest to same.”



President Akufo-Addo has sacked his Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance, Charles Adu Boahen.

This comes as the minister was captured on tape making various implicating statements to Investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas.



Among other things, the deputy minister who was being recorded by undercover agents of Anas disguised as investors said they would need just $200,000 as an appearance fee for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as well as positions for his siblings if they are to get the vice president’s backing and influence in establishing a business in Ghana.



Anas in a synopsis shared on social media hours before the premiere of the investigative piece dubbed Galamsey Economy said Adu Boahen, after having bundles of US dollars spread on a table in front of him and told to use them for shopping by the supposed business tycoon, promised to introduce the tycoon to the powers that be; the President, HE Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo, and the Vice President, in Ghana.



The deputy minister, along the line, is also said to have attempted to woo the supposed investors into buying bonds issued by the government of Ghana.



“But you are not allowed to buy any debt instrument? You know, we issue bonds. You know we just issued these energy bonds. Is he allowed to; can you buy bonds?” the deputy minister is quoted as desperately attempting to impress the investors who showed no interest in his suggestion.



NYA/FNOQ