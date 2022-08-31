Adukrom: Two women found dead by roadside

File Photo

The Eastern Regional Police has launched investigations into circumstances that led to the death of two young girls at Adukrom.

The bodies were found dead at the Okrakwadwo stretch of Koforidua to Adukrom Highway lying motionless beside each other at the roadside with some injuries on their heads.



The deceased are from the Okrakwadwo community and have been identified as Yvonne and Esther, Starr News reports.



It is believed they were killed by their assailants at dawn before depositing them at the roadside.

The bodies have since been retrieved by the Adukrom District police command and deposited at the morgue.



The assembly member for the area Michael Gadasu told journalists that, “there were no marks of injuries all of their body to say they jumped out of a moving vehicle.”



He added, “Beside that, they were arranged beside each other so we suspect they were killed and dumped “