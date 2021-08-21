Deputy Lands Minister Mireku Duker exchanging pleasantries with a chief

Source: Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources

Adukrom community mining scheme to create 7,000 Jobs- Deputy Lands Minister

The Community Mining Scheme (CMS) for the inhabitants of Adukrom and its environs is expected to create 7,000 direct jobs.



The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resource launched the program on Friday, August 20, 2021 with the assurance it will bring lots of relief to the people of Adukrom in the Ahafo Ano South East Constituency of the Ashanti Region.



At an inauguration ceremony, the Deputy Lands and Natural Resources Minister, Hon. George Mireku Duker reminded the youth of the area of government's pledged to assist them with decent jobs, hence, the initiative.



He said, government is ready to support miners engaged in the scheme with modern machines to enhance their operations for better returns on investment.



He appealed to the Chiefs and elders in the area not to politicise the initiative since it is one of the surest ways to enhance the living standards of the people particularly the youth.



Government, through the Minerals Commission, he said will also deploy technical officers on regular basis to inspect their mining operations in order to maintain safety and regulatory standards.

Hon. Mireku Duker also called on large scale mining companies to assist government by releasing some concessions to support the CMS and applauded Cardinal Resources for taking a bold step in that direction.



The representative of the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Area, Hon. Benito Owusu-Bio, who is also the MP for Atiwma Nwabiagye North Constituency and a Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, advised miners to adhere to safety standards and mine using the appropriate methods.



The Sabronum Gyesihene, on behalf of Nananom, pledged the commitment of the traditional authorities to collaborate with all stakeholders to make the scheme a success.



The community mining scheme was introduced by the government to enable people in host communities engage in mining under the perview of the Minerals Commission.



It is intended to create new jobs and help improve the standard of living of Ghanaians in host communities.