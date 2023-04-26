Adum murder: Wailing, curses in court as late Maa Adwoa’s family demands death sentence of killer

There were wailings, lamentations, curses and insults in Asakore Mampong District Magistrate court as family of the late Victoria Dapaah who was allegedly murdered by a police inspector at Adum in the Kumasi Metropolis of the Ashanti Region is demanding the death of the suspect.

According to the family, nothing will calm them down than punishing the suspect in the same manner he killed their daughter.



Police Inspector Ahmed Twumasi is said to have fired the deceased five times at close range which resulted in the death of the 27-year-old who is popularly known as Maa Adwoa.



The suspect was subsequently arrested and arraigned before the Asokore Mampong District Court on Tuesday, April 25, 2023.



It was at the court that Police Inspector Ahmed Twumasi confessed to killing the woman over a GH¢5000 debt.



His confession was however received with an outburst from the victim's family members who were at the court.

Speaking to OTEC News Jacob Agyenim Boateng, some of the family members said they want the inspector dead to serve as a deterrent to others.



Inspector Ahmed Twumasi was however remanded one month into police custody and he's expected to appear before the court on May 30, 2023.



Watch the video below:



