Aduonya residents appeal for mobile network

Correspondence from Bono Region

Residents in the Aduonya Electoral Area in the Sunyani West Municipality of the Bono Region have appealed for the extension of a telecommunication network to the area.



To make and receive calls in order to be connected with the outside world, residents in the area have to stand at designated spots to get a mobile network to make calls.



In Aduonya for instance, a tree stump located by the main Aduonya-Nsoatre road is one of popular spots where you can get a mobile network in the community.



Considering the critical role of mobile telecommunication in the 21st century, residents say the absence of a stable mobile network in the area is affecting all economic and social activities.



A nurse at the Aduonya Health Centre, Thomas Yaw Ankomah, told GhanaWeb that the network situation is seriously affecting operations at the facility as he is unable to use the National Health Insurance Authority’s (NHIA) Claims Check Code (CCC) to check the validity or otherwise of a patient’s card.



Yaw Ankomah added there are always challenges when he wants to send distress messages to referral points during emergency situations.

“Because there is no mobile network in this area, it is affecting our operations. We are not able to check the validity of the cards of our clients.



Sometimes too, we are unable to send messages in emergency situations”.



A resident, Akwasi Richard, detailed how they struggle to make calls by climbing trees in order to get a stable network.



In the light of this, the Assembly Member for the Aduonya Electoral Area, Raymond Kayeele, has appealed to the Ministry of Communications through the Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communications (GIFEC) to come to their aid under its project of providing universal access to basic telephony to unserved and underserved communities since the area is a major agricultural hub.



