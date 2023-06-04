'Aduru me so' is a campaign strategy for sympathy votes – Hackman Owusu Agyemang

Hackman Owusu Agyemang, Chairman of the Council of Elders,NPP

Chairman of the Council of Elders of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Hackman Owusu Agyemang, insists that there is no succession plan in the party.

The NPP he asserts believes in democracy and affords every member who is qualified the opportunity to contest to lead the political party.



“As a party, we believe in Democracy and that is what we as a political party believe in. In the past, there has been a natural order considering the groups that formed the political party but there is no succession plan that gives the flagbearer to someone because it’s the person’s time.



What we have done as a political party over the years has been to open up for all qualified persons to present themselves so that they are voted on and the best candidate is selected to represent the political party,” he said in an interview with Accra-based OKAY FM.

He continued “People saying it’s their time is just a part of their campaign strategy to get the sympathy of the voters, but as a political party, we do not have a succession plan that says someone comes after someone. After President Kufour no one insisted that it was Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s time, there was a contest and he won handsomely and convincingly”.



On breaking the eight, Hackman Owusu Agyemang indicated that “that’s something which is very dear to us. When you go to the Asian countries, some political parties have been in power for over 60 years and that has helped with continuity.



As a political party, we want to continue with the work we are doing for Ghana’s people. But if we are all from the same stables, the same party, and the same philosophy, then we are rest assured that the work that has been started will continue. So if we are selecting a leader, that is our target and we need to know if the person we are bringing will help achieve that target”.