‘Aduru wo so’ was a bad campaign slogan, it lowered my worth, value – Alan

Alan Kyerematen

Alan Kyerematen has dispelled the perception that he had an entitlement posturing in terms of leading the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the ongoing flagbearership elections.

The former aspirant withdrew from the race after the first round of voting held on August 26 before formally resigning from the NPP on September 25 and announcing his presidential bid as an independent candidate come 2024.



Alan, a former trade minister, during the campaigns towards August 26, had a Twi slogan (aduru wo so) which translated as ‘it is your turn.’



'Aduru wo so' was the theme of two major campaign walks that took place in Accra and Kumasi in the lead up to the vote, whiles his aides trumpeted the slogan flowing from his traditional second place in previous primaries only behind then candidate Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Asked to address the issue of feeling entitled in an interview with Accra-based Metro TV, Alan stated: “I am sure you are probably linking it to the ‘aduru wo so’ terminology that came up…



“I used to tell my team that they were underselling me, in terms of my worth and my value by using that as one of my campaign hashtags or slogans, because there is so much to say about me other than aduru wo so,” he stated.



He explained: “But somehow, their perspective was that in a conservative party, there is a spirit that suggests that there is a general understanding that we have a succession plan, it is not written but there is a general understanding.”

I used to tell my campaign team that they were under-selling me with #AduroWoSo; there's so much more to say about me - @AlanKyerematen #MetroNews pic.twitter.com/eSP5wHA5sT — Metro TV Ghana (@metrotvgh) September 30, 2023

