Adutwum must supervise implementation of High Court ruling on UEW – Eduwatch

Minister of Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum

Think tank, Eduwatch has asked the Minister of Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum to take a keen interest in the matters at the University of Education (UEW) and follow through to ensure every decision of the Winneba High Court is fully and timeously implemented to serve justice.

This was after the Court ruled that Prof Mawutor Avoke should be restored to Office as the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Education, Winneba, on Wednesday, February 2.



Prof Mawutor Avoke and Dr. Theophilus Senyo Ackorlie have been reinstated as substantive Vice-Chancellor and Finance Director of UEW respectively by the Winneba High Court.



Four other officers who were also affected are reinstated. The decision was just being delivered live this morning in Winneba.



They are also to be paid all their salary arrears from the date they were unlawfully removed from their offices to date: July 2017 to February 2022.



In a statement reacting to this matter, Eduwatch said “The Winneba High Court has ruled that Prof. Avoke, the embattled former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Education, Winneba (UEW) be reinstated as Vice-Chancellor of the University, to complete his unexpired term which was disrupted through a five-year period of litigation at the UEW.

“The court also held that others who lost their positions or were affected by the protracted litigation which cost UEW significant reputational damage be reinstated, and their salary arrears paid with retrospective effect from the date they were unlawfully removed.



“We welcome the decision of the Winneba High Court and commend the UEW Governing Council for expressing its strongest indication that it intends to fully comply with the judgment of the Court and accordingly, re-instate the former Vice-Chancellor who was unfairly and illegally removed from office in July 2017.



“While the process of reconciliation has begun with the formation of a Committee at the UEW, its successful outcome depends on the genuine honesty and commitment of members and affected persons to forgive and move on.



“We call on the Minister of Education to take a keen interest in following through to ensure every decision of the Winneba High Court is fully and timeously implemented to serve justice, especially to innocent persons who have suffered the injustice of being denied their jobs, salaries and other entitlements.



“The lessons from the UEW politics and litigation are too expensive to be forgotten by the university/academic community in Ghana. Let’s all be guided accordingly.”