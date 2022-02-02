Adventist Church gives $500k support to 37 health facilities

An official of the church during one of the donation sessions

Some 37 health facilities have received a number of personal protective equipment (PPE’s) from the Adventist Development and Relief Agency (ADRA), to protect frontline health workers from the deadly Covid-19.

The items valued at USD 500,000 were presented to the facilities through the Adventist Health Services at its headquarters at Kwadaso.



According to a statement from ADRA, “this is the fourth time ADRA is donating supplies to hospitals since 2020 when the pandemic hit Ghana”.



The items include; 9,600 pieces of patient gowns, 33,120 surgical masks and 96,000 face masks.



The Director of Global Missions System Outreach of Adventist Health, Mr. John Schroer, said that their “goal is to help build programmes that would be sustainable for a long term and not to provide few resources”.



He took the opportunity to commend the Ghana Adventist Health Services for their sterling performance in getting Ghana selected as a beneficiary country.



On his part, Country Director of ADRA Ghana, Dr. William Y. Kpakpo Brown, said the organisation is committed to assist help workers fight against Covid-19.

“This is to show support at this crucial times. This initiative is also to the service of health workers, protect them from contracting the deadly virus and improve healthcare delivery across the country”.



He further gave assurances that ADRA will continue to support health workers to ensure that they work in safer environment to save lives.



The Director of Ghana Adventist Health Services, Pastor Dr. Paul Amoh Kyeremeh who received the items on behalf of all the 37 beneficiary facilities, expressed appreciation to ADRA for the wonderful gesture.



He called for stronger collaboration in the fight against Covid-19 if the world wants to win this war.



Dr. Amoh further disclosed that the support of ADRA has helped improve the services of the Ghana Adventist Health Service and also led to the extension of some of its facilities.