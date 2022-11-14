Advise your husband to resign – NDC's Barbara Asamoah to Mrs Ofori-Atta

Wife of Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta, Prof Angela Ofori-Atta

Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Lawyer Barbara Serwaa Asamoah, has urged the wife of Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta, Prof Angela Ofori-Atta, to advise her husband to step down from his position.

According to her, Prof Ofori-Atta should advise her husband to resign because everything shows that Ofori-Atta has lost control of Ghana's economy, and he is now becoming an embarrassment.



Lawyer Serwaa Asamoah added that Ofori-Atta had made enough money that can take care of his generation yet to be born and so he should not be worried about losing his job.



"… he (Ofori-Atta) can't do the job; none of his actions shows that he can do the job, so why is the president keeping him at post. So, should Ghana collapse because of one person?



"For the past six years, the money you have made can take care of your children, your great-grandchildren and your great, great-grandchildren. So, why all this fuss? What does he (the finance minister) want in addition?



"… he is disgracing his wife and his children. The woman who is the wife of Ofori-Atta is being disgraced too much. You (the Ofori-Atta family) must speak to him so that he will accept that he has to resign," she said in Twi in an XYZ TV interview monitored by GhanaWeb.



Meanwhile, the over 80 New Patriotic Party (NPP) Members of Parliament who demanded that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo relieve Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta have reiterated their decision.

According to the MPs, they are not in agreement with President Akufo-Addo's request for Ofori-Atta to read and see the 2023 budget through appropriation.



The MP for Effiduase-Asokore, Nana Ayew Afriyie, who spoke on behalf of the over 80 MPs in Parliament on Thursday (November 10), said that they have decided that Ofori-Atta should not be the one to read the budget or lead the subsequent process.



"Over the days, we have heard the finance minister speaking, and his speaking has influenced majority of us in the caucus, not only to state that we are back to the original position that we took, and that position is that the minister of finance must not be the one to read the budget, and must not be the one that would do the appropriation.



"We are here to tell you this morning that our position will be very soon for you to see, and we will be positively defiant about that posture until action is taken," he said.



