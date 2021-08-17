Advisory Board for Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources inaugurated

Samuel Jinapor swearing-in members of the board

Source: Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Hon. Samuel A. Jinapor, on Tuesday, August 17, 2021 swore into office an eleven-member Ministerial Advisory Board for the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources with a call on the members to provide a strategic plan and clear policy direction to support the Ministry and its agencies to execute their mandate.

Section 39 of the Civil Service Act, 1993 (PNDCL 327) requires every Ministry to establish a Ministerial Advisory Board to promote constant interaction between the Ministry and those who use the Ministry’s services and to advise the Minister on policy adjustments, planning objectives and operational strategies.



The Board is made up of the sector Minister as the Chairman, the two Deputy Ministers, Hon. Benito Owusu Bio and Hon. George Mireku Duker, the Chief Director at the Ministry, Prof. Patrick Agbesinyale, and three representatives each from the public sector and the private sector.



Addressing the members of the Board, the Minister underscored the importance of lands and natural resources to the socio-economic development of our country, noting that the Ministry carries the very soul of the country.

He added that building a viable and sustainable mining industry, restoring the lost forest cover of our country and building an efficient land administration are the big issues that the Board must assist the Ministry in formulating policies to implement. He also charged the Board to serve as a monitoring and evaluation board for the Ministry to ensure that the Ministry meets its targets.



Speaking on behalf of the Board members, the Paramount Chief of Assin Owirenkyi traditional area, Ehunabobrim Nana Prah Agyensaim VI, who serves as the Vice Chairman of the Board, thanked the Minister for the trust reposed in them and assured that the Board will work with the Ministry and the relevant agencies to ensure that the Ministry meets its targets.