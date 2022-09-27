14
Adwoa Safo bags postgraduate diploma from University of Nottingham

Adwoa Safo 11 Member of Parliament (MP) for Dome-Kwabenya Sarah Adwoa Safo

Tue, 27 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Member of Parliament (MP) for Dome-Kwabenya Sarah Adwoa Safo has bagged a Post Graduate Diploma in Public Procurement Law and Policy from the University of Nottingham.

She took to her Facebook page to announce this achievement with the caption, “What God cannot do does not exist.”

The lawyer who was the first Minister of State in Charge of Public Procurement in Ghana before her reappointment as Gender Minister has been away from the country for some months now.

Due to her long absence, the president revoked her appointment as Minister for Gender and Children.

