Adwoa Safo blackmailing and holding entire Akufo-Addo government to ransom – Annor-Dompreh

Frank Annor-Dompreh, Majority Chief Whip

Majority Chief Whip Frank Annor-Dompreh has vented his spleen on fellow Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo, for using blackmail to hold the entire Akufo-Addo government to ransom.

The Nsawam-Adoagyiri MP said: “She has no basis whatsoever to behave the way she is behaving”, noting: “I have been quite tolerant and diplomatic about this whole happening relative to Adwoa Safo but the way it is going, she is blackmailing the entire system, and it’s most unfair”.



“Her behavior is most unfair and I don’t know what else she wants. You’ve been made a minister, what again? Are you the only NPP member in this party? Are you the only one who has credibility and competence to serve? Is she the only person? She must bow her head down in shame. She is holding everybody to ransom and it is totally unacceptable”, Mr Annor Dompreh fumed in an interview with Accra-based Joy FM on Friday, 18 March 2022.



Ms Safo has been absent from parliament for several weeks.



According to Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong, the former Deputy Majority Leader, with whom he has two children, is demanding that post be restored to her before she would play ball with the Majority Caucus in parliament in voting for the e-levy.



Mr Agyapong made the revelation when he spoke on GTV on Monday, 21 February 2022.



“She says she wants to be a Deputy Majority Leader”, he told the state-run TV station’s morning show, adding: “That woman has failed in life”.

“A whole minister, a cabinet minister, now demanding that she should be made a Deputy Majority Leader before she comes, she should go to hell”, Mr Agyapong dared the mother of two of his many children.



Asked if Adjoa Safo made her request official, Mr Agyapong said: “Yes, she has requested that”, adding: “Don’t think I have two kids with her and, therefore, I’ll never speak the truth. I’ll speak the truth even at gunpoint and die. That is exactly what she is doing”.



Also, when asked about whether her behavior is something that could cost her her seat, the Assin Central MP said: “Of course, yes”, explaining: “If you don’t come to parliament and you are TikTok dancing, excuse me”.



“Dome Kwabennya is not for Apostle Kwadwo Safo. Get it straight”, Mr Agyapong told Adjoa Safo.



“And I am very furious because people are insulting me because I went there to campaign for her”, noting: “Mike Oquaye, the Speaker, a man that I respect very well … [I campaigned against his son] because Adjoa used my kids, the kids were calling: ‘Daddy, please, you have to support mummy and do this, and, now, everybody is insulting me for doing that but I’ve not regretted because she’s very responsible when it comes to the kids so I don’t have a problem”, he noted.



On whether or not her seat should be declared vacant after 15 days of not showing up in parliament as stipulated by the law, Mr. Agyapong said: “Why not?” adding: “She should go and contest on TikTok”.