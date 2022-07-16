Adwoa Safo can be sacked by Parliament but still maintained as minister – NPP MP

Dome Kwabenya MP and Gender and Social Protection Minister, Sarah Adwoa Safo

Sarah Adwoa Safo fails to appear before Privileges Committee

Joe Wise claims Adwoa Safo's seat is automatically vacant now



Minority disagree with Joe Wise



Member of Parliament for Bortianor-Ngleshie Amanfro, Sylvester Matthew Tetteh, has expressed concern over the continued absence of Dome Kwabenya MP Sarah Adwoa Safo from the House.



The legislator opined that the Adwoa Safo saga had become a thorny one that needs to be addressed.



Speaking on Metro TV’s ‘Good Morning Ghana’ on July 14, Sylvester Tetteh chastised the Dome Kwabenya MP for maintaining social media presence but failing to communicate with the leadership of Parliament on matters pertaining to her absence.

He insisted that although nobody was interested in seeing her booted out of Parliament, it was important for her work as an MP and minister as she continues to receive salary despite her absence.



Sylvester Tetteh also expressed confidence in the NPP to take a decision on her after the party’s national congress slated for this weekend.



“I think that if Adwoa Safo should appear or even if she’s not coming for a special reason, she should be able to communicate to Parliament and that is where I have a problem. Because if she could go on social media to do videos and the rest, then it means she can equally communicate with leadership of Parliament.



“I think this issue has become quite thorny. I’m not too comfortable with it. Nobody is interested in getting her out of Parliament but we are interested in getting her back to work especially when you are drawing salary.



“There hasn’t been an indication that her salary has been ceased and the good people of Dome Kwabenya needs a representation…for that long I think that’s quite problematic,” Sylvester Tetteh mentioned.

While responding to why President Akufo-Addo has not relived Adwoa Safo of her ministerial position, the Bortianor-Ngleshie Amanfro MP said it was the prerogative of the president.



He maintained that the legislature, the Executive and the party all had a role to play in bringing finality to the matter.



“Adwoa Safo’s issue…being a member of the party, an MP, a member of government. So the government has a responsibility. That’s the president's prerogative so to do.



“If the matter comes to the plenary and I have to comment or take a decision, I will do my. So parliament has its own [role].



“She could be sacked from Parliament but remains as a minister of state. That one it is the president’s prerogative as to whether to sack her or otherwise.

“The party also has a responsibility whether to withdraw her or suspend her from the party or anything . So three different institutions have a responsibility to what is happening to Adwoa Safo,” he stated.



Meanwhile, Joe Wise in an interview with Joy News said the seat of Adwoa Safo is automatically vacant following her failure to appear before the Privileges Committee.



He indicated that the report of the Committee had recommended for the Clerk to write to the Electoral Commission indicating the vacancy in Parliament.



“In respect of the other two [Kennedy Agyapong and Henry Quartey], all our report will say is that they appeared before the Committee, they offered explanations, the Committee finds the explanations reasonable.



“She [Adwoa Safo] failed to take advantage of the opportunities given her…she failed or refused to explain why she’s absent. So in the absence of any explanation, the Constitution in Article 97(1)(a) kicks in that she must vacate her seat,” Joe Wise added.

