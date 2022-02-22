Adwoa Safo could lose her seat due to absenteeism – Ken Agyapong

Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong (left) and Dome-Kwabenya MP Sarah Adwoa Safo (right)

Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, has stated that Sarah Adwoa Safo’s absence from Parliament could cost her her seat.

According to him, Dome-Kwabenya is not for Adwoa Safo’s father, Apostle Kwadwo Safo.



The legistor cum Gender Minister has come under immense criticism, following her absence from the country at the time the governing party badly needs her in Parliament, to add to their numbers to successfully push through the controversial electronic taxation levy.



He criticized the Dome-Kwabenya MP for requesting to be made a Deputy Majority Leader before she avails herself to the House.



When he was asked if the MP’s continuous absence could cause her to lose her seat, the legislator affirmed that “of course, yes…of course. If you don’t come to Parliament and you are on Tik Tok dancing…”



Kennedy Agyapong explained that his ex-wife has made a demand to become the Deputy Majority Leader to which he replied “that woman has failed in life…she should go to hell.”



“A whole Minister, Cabinet Minister, demanding that she should be made Deputy Majority Leader before …”

But Adwoa Safo’s aide has publicly denied that the legislator made any such demands.



Kennedy Agyapong further revealed on GTV’s Breakfast Show that people are insulting him for supporting Adwoa Safo to defeat Mike Oquaye Jnr. in the 2020 primary to be the NPP’s candidate for Dome-Kwabenya.



Some members of the New Patriotic Party had earlier held the notion that the Dome-Kwabenya MP is holding government to ransom and impeding their work.



However, coming to the MP’s defence, the Dome-Kwabenya Constituency Youth Organizer, David Obiri Yeboah has said the member of Parliament for the area is not in the position to harm the governing New Patriotic Party government.



According to Mr. Obiri Yeboah, the Minister has been out of the country to seek medical attention and harbours no intention to sabotage the Nana Akufo-Addo government as claimed by some members of the party.