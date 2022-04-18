Adwoa Safo, daughter wish Ghanaians happy Easter in new video

Sarah Adwoa Safo with her daughter, Daniella

Adwoa Safo absent from Parliament

Some NPP members refer to Adwoa Safo as traitor



Dome Kwabenya MP assures constituents of her return



Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo has wished her followers a happy Easter in a Facebook video.



In the video shared on her official page, the MP and her daughter with Assin Member of Parliament, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong shared their Easter message while sitting in a car.



Spotting happy faces, the video opens with her daughter speaking from the back seat of the car saying “hi, my name is Daniella Safo Agyapong. Happy Easter.”



The Dome Kwabenya MP continuous adding “hi, Honourable Adwoa Safo, MP Dome Kwabenya. I want to wish each and everyone of you a happy, happy Easter.”

The 16-seconds-long video by the MP is the latest of activities she has recently undertaken via her social page following her long absence.



In a recent interaction with followers on her page, the MP pleaded for forgiveness from her constituents adding that her absence from Parliament is a result of happenings outside her control.



She assured a follower that she will soon be back in the country from the United States to assume her duties.



She said, “Hey Eben, it’s never been my intention to stay away from my people for so long. Just that, sometimes in life, things happen that we have no control over. As you know, in my first two terms as MP, at no point in time did I stay away from my duties and responsibilities as MP and Minister.



"So do find a place in your heart to forgive me as my constituent. Even in my absence, I have been constantly in touch with the appropriate authorities to ensure that whatever development deserving of our Constituency is done.



"I am aware that the Atomic-Pillar 2 Road has been completed, the dualization of the Atomic Junction-Atomic Roundabout is ongoing, several roads in Taifa (around the market) are being worked on, Ashongman Estate roads have been completed with asphalting works ongoing, the Bank of Ghana Road works is also currently ongoing, the Agbogba-Abokobi link Road was also just recently sealed and works on the Abokobi town Roads are also to begin in the earnest”.

The absence of Adwoa Safo with little information on the reasons behind same has led to speculations amidst condemnations from various quarters including within her own political party.



But in her recent engagement with some of her Facebook followers, Adwoa Safo urged members of the ruling New Patriotic Party to try and get her side of the story instead of referring to her as a traitor who has decided to stall government business.







