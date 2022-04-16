Adwoa Safo details what she has been doing for Dome-Kwabenya as ‘absentee’ MP

Sarah Adwoa Safo

Adwoa Safo has been dragged to the Privileges Committee

She has been out of Parliament for a long time



Muntaka vehemently opposed the decision



Sarah Adwoa Safo, the ‘absentee’ MP for Dome-Kwabenya, may be away from Parliament but she has been working very hard from her base in the United States to ensure that her constituents get what they deserve.



Adwoa Safo, has been in the news for all the ‘good’ or bad reasons, especially at the height of the E-Levy debate on the floor of Parliament, as the Majority wanted all their numbers – 138 – in order to push the bill through successfully due to the nature of the current Parliament.



But on Good Friday, however, the Dome-Kwabenya MP, chose to respond to some constituents who commented on a post she made on her Facebook timeline.

She had posted a flyer wishing Ghanaians and her constituents Happy Easter but some of them responded trying to understand why they have been neglected for long but as an MP who had a social contract with her people, she spent time engaging those who had asked her questions.



Ebenezer Nana Kwadwo Amofa, who claims to be a constituent wrote under the MP’s post, “Sarah Adwoa Safo Hmmmm...No comment for now...here be roadside...u [you] left us (we those we dey dome) go dey US saaa...Our roads all make basaa fr [for] Dome-Kwabenya Constituency, as others (MPs) dey fight fr good things frm [from] the Government to their various constituencies,..my MP fr Dome-Kwabenya go dey US for a year now dey do TikTok den things...”



In her response, Sarah Adwoa Safo indicated that it has never been her intention to stay away from her people for so long but due to the circumstances of life, she has been compelled to be away from her people.



While asking for his forgiveness, she noted that in her first two terms as MP, at no point did she stay away from her duties and responsibilities as MP and Minister.



She noted further that, she has been constantly in touch with the appropriate authorities to ensure that whatever development deserving of Dome-Kwabenya is done.

Sarah Adwoa Safo wrote, "Ebenezer Nana Kwadwo Amofa Hey Eben, it's never been my intention to stay away from my people for so long. Just that, sometimes in life, things happen that we have no control over. As you know, in my first two terms as MP, at no point in time did I stay away from my duties and responsibilities as MP and Minister. So do find a place in your heart to forgive me as my constituent."



She added, "even in my absence, I have been constantly in touch with the appropriate authorities to ensure that whatever development deserving of our Constituency is done."



Trying to point out what has been so far in the constituency, Adwoa Safo said, "I am aware that the Atomic-Pillar 2 Road has been completed, the dualisation of the Atomic Junction-Atomic Roundabout is ongoing, several internal roads in Taifa (around the market) are being worked on, Ashongman Estate roads have been completed with asphalting works ongoing, the Bank of Ghana Road works is also currently ongoing, the Agbogba-Abokobi link Road was also just recently sealed and works on the Abokobi town Roads are also to begin in the earnest."







Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, referred three members of the House to the Privileges Committee for their continuous absence in Parliament.

The three are: the Dome-Kwabenya MP, Sarah Adwoa Safo, Ayawaso Central MP, Henry Quartey, and Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong.



Speaker Bagbin stated that the three legislators have breached the 15-day absence rule, hence his decision to refer them to the Privileges Committee for the necessary actions to be taken.



But the Minority Chief Whip, Mohammed-Mubarak Muntaka, vehemently opposed the Speaker’s decision to refer three MP from the Majority side to the Privileges Committee without applying such an action be taken by a Member of the House.



He explained that the House’s Standing Orders require that any application or petition to be considered on the floor of Parliament be presented by a Member of the House or any other person the Orders deem fit. Unfortunately, he stated, the Speaker does not belong to this category of people.



Muntaka has since filed a motion to revoke Speaker Bagbin’s referral of three MPs to the Privileges Committee in Parliament.

In a memo to the Speaker of Parliament, the Asawase MP stated among other things “that this Honourable House resolves to revoke, cancel or rescind the referral made by the Speaker on the 5th day of April, 2022 to the Committee on Privileges to consider the issue of absence without permission from the House under Article 97 (1) (c) of the Constitution and Standing Orders 15 and 16 of Honourables Sarah Adwoa Sarfo, Henry Quartey and Kennedy Ohene Agyapong.”