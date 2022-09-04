Adwoa Safo donates hospital beds, others health equipments to health facilities within the Ga East Municipality

Elizabeth Kaakie Mann making the presentation on behalf of the MP

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Ga East Municipal Assembly ( GEMA), Hon. Elizabeth Kaakie Mann, on behalf of the Member of Parliament (MP) for Dome-Kwabenya Constituency, Hon. Sarah Adwoa Safo, has handed over beds and other hospital equipment to the Ga East Health Directorate for onward distribution to some selected health facilities in the Municipality

The brief ceremony which took place on the morning of Friday, 2nd September, 2022, was witnessed by some key officers of the Assembly and Health Directorate.



The items which included 32 beds (comprising critical beds, Std Bed Type 1 and 2 and delivery beds), 5 baby's courts, 22 bedside lockers, and 5 overbed tables, were donated by the MP, Hon. Sarah Adwoa Safo.



The beneficiary health facilities are the newly opened Boi Clinic, Abokobi Health Centre, Taifa Polyclinic and Ga East Municipal Hospital.



Hon. Elizabeth Kaakie Mann, presenting the items, noted that the move formed part of the MP's vision to help enhance quality healthcare delivery in the Municipality and Constituency.

She observed that the concerns of patrons of the various public health facilities in the Municipality have not gone unheeded and that the Assembly, through Government, was collaborating with the Member of Parliament to ensure massive transformation in healthcare delivery services.



The Municipal Director of Health Service (MDHS), Dr. Selorm Kutsoati, receiving the items, expressed her profound gratitude to the Hon. MP and Hon. MCE for the gesture, noting that it would address one of the critical needs of the facilities as a lack of beds and facilitate improvement in healthcare service delivery.



She assured of proper use and maintenance of the equipment to the satisfaction of patrons.



Officials at the presentation ceremony included Municipal Procurement Officer, Yusuf Rockson Bukari, Municipal Budget Officer, Benedicta Obeng Nyarko, Deputy Municipal Works Engineer, Mohammed Oscar Yusif, Medical Officer in charge of the Abokobi Health Centre, Dr. Nafissa Alhassan, and Deputy Chief Nursing Officer at the Taifa Polyclinic, Rosemond Awuni.