Adwoa Safo engaged only one MP on the day budget was approved - PA

The two Adwoa Safos: Undisputed (left) and alleged impersonator

Nana Rueben Kwapong, a personal assistant to the Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya Constituency has disclosed some details relating to the date and time Sarah Adwoa Safo returned to the country and her involvement in Parliamentary duties on November 30, 2021.

He insists that the allegation that an imposter turned up in her stead last Tuesday in order to ensure the Majority Group successfully reverse the rejection of the 2022 budget and subsequently pass it was untrue.



Kwapong was speaking on Wednesday evening on Accra-based Citi FM's Eye Witness News programme.



"She was outside the country. She came back on Saturday," unable to make his mind on whether it was Saturday dawn or morning, he said. "The bottom line is she left the United States and got to Ghana on Saturday."



He told the programme host that to the best of his knowledge, Adwoa Safo got to Parliament on Tuesday and interacted with only her colleague representing Afigya Sekyere East Constituency.



"… you could possibly find out from Hon Mavis Nkansah, they were together in Hon Sarah Adwoa Safo’s Parliament office," he revealed.

He added that she did not participate in any meetings on the day and that to the best of his knowledge, she moved from the office straight to the Chamber. "She came straight from the house to the office. She was there throughout till she came into the chamber."



The controversy surrounding Adwoa Safo's attendance or otherwise to the House on November 30 has become topical with the Minority positing that strong signals they had picked shows that it was her double that joined the sitting that overturned a budget rejection before passing same.



Adwoa Safo fights back



But the Dome-Kwabenya MP, while breaking her silence on the matter on the floor of the House on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, said that it was an insult that her colleague would infer such a thing.



“Mr. Speaker, I also want to state on record, Mr. Speaker, this is a House of Records and as a former Deputy Majority Leader of this House, I was present in this House yesterday and to state categorically that I cannot force Honourable Okudzeto, who is my friend on the other side, to dress the way I want him to dress and that is an insult on womanhood,” she said.