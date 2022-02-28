Adwoa Safo expected to return this week – Majority Leader

Sarah Adwoa Sarfo is the MP for Dome-Kwabenya

The Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has revealed that Dome-Kwabenya Member of Parliament (MP) Sarah Adwoa Safo will be returning to Ghana this week.

The Leader of the Government Business told TV3’s Benjamin Aidoo in an interview on Monday, February 28, after he was asked when the Gender Minister is returning to Ghana that ” In the course of the week she may come down hopefully.”



Asked again whether she will be punished for absenting herself from Parliament for more than fifteen days, the Suame lawmaker said “where we are, our orders have adequate provisions to deal with some of these matters but it depends on whatever excuse she has if it is plausible.



“Which is why the orders provide that a person who absents himself or herself for more than fifteen days in the meeting is unable to provide plausible justification for the absence, then the committee of Privileges could propose sanctions, so it depends on the information she is coming with.”



Some members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) believe Adwoa Safo is sabotaging the government. For instance, the MP for New Juabeng South, Michael Okyere Baafi, said she is making the work of the government in Parliament difficult.



“All the problems the government is facing are attributable to Adwoa Safo. Clearly, her intention and posture show that she wants to sabotage NPP,” he said on Kumasi-based Hello FM.



The MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong also revealed that the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare gave him ¢120,000 to be deposited into the bank account of Adwoa Safo for her to attend to Parliamentary duties to work for the government.

“The Chief of Staff called me and I went, I swear my mother’s grave, Chief of Staff gave me ¢120,000 and deposited into Adwoa Safo’s Fidelity Bank account.



“I took the money there into the Fidelity Account, ask her personal assistant if what I am saying is not the truth,” a furious Kennedy Agyapong said.



He added “Now we are in opposition, the way Adwoa Safo is treating the party, it is clearly showing that we are in opposition and this shouldn’t be tolerated at all,” he told Asaase Radio on Tuesday, February 22.



Mr. Agyapong had raised issues against the conduct of Sarah Adwoa Safo.



He said that the Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection has failed in life for requesting that she should be made a Deputy Majority Leader in Parliament.



He wondered why a cabinet minister will now want to occupy a position that is below the rank of a Minister.

Speaking on her rampant absence from Parliament, Mr Agyapong, who has two children with her, said: “She says she wants to be Deputy Majority, that woman has failed in life. A whole cabinet minister now demanding that she should be made a Deputy Majority Leader before she comes, she should go to hell.



“You don’t come to Parliament and you are on TikTok dancing? Dome Kwabenya is not for Apostle Kwadwo Safo, get it straight. I am very furious because people are insulting me because I went there to campaign for her.



Mike Oquaye the Speaker, the man that I respect very well, I campaigned against his son because Adwoa used my kids, calling me and begging me to help her. And now everybody is insulting me for doing that but I have not regretted it, she is very responsible when it comes to the kids,” he said on GTV Monday, February 21.



Asked how many days she has been absent from Parliament, he answered: “More than 15 days and the law says 15 days.”



Asked again whether Ghanaians should expect her seat to be declared vacant, he said: “Why not? She should go and contest on TikTok.”