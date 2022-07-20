Adwoa Safo has not refused to honour Privileges Committee's invitation – Aide clarifies

Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo

3 MPs referred to the Privileges Committee

Adwoa Safo fails to appear before Privileges Committee



Privileges committee pardons 2 out of 3 MPs cited for absenteeism



An aide to the Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya has refuted claims that the MP has avoided honouring the invitation extended to her by the Privileges Committee of the legislature.



Sarah Adwoa Safo, who doubles as the Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, was summoned by the Privileges Committee to answer for absenting herself from parliament for more than 15 sittings without the permission of the Speaker.



She, however, failed to honour the Committee's invitation even though an opportunity was given to her to honour the invitation virtually from her current base in America.

This led the Committee to conclude that the Dome Kwabenya MP has failed to justify her absence hence recommending her seat be declared vacant.



However, her Special Assistant, Nana Nubin, according to a Citinewsroom.com report, maintains that her boss has not avoided the Committee as reported.



Despite failing to be specific about the reasons accounting for her absence from the committee, Nana Nubin said it was for personal reasons.



According to him, he “reached out to the Clerk of the House to find an appropriate time for Adwoa Safo to meet with them,” when his boss could not honour the invitation by the Committee.



Adwoa Safo and two other MPs were referred to the privileges committee by the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, for absenting from the house.

Kennedy Agyapong and Henry Quartey honoured the Committee’s invitation and attributed their absence to ill health.



The two have since been pardoned by the Committee while a recommendation has been made for Adwao Safo’s seat in parliament to be declared vacant.



