Adwoa Safo is holding NPP government to ransom – Kennedy Agyapong

Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong has reacted to the continuous absence of Dome–Kwabenya MP, Sarah Adwoa Safo from Parliament.



According to him, the lawmaker’s conduct is tantamount to holding the governing New Patriotic Party to ransom.



Speaking on Oman Fm, the Assin Central MP suggested that the Gender Minister, who is on extended leave, was drawing the government back in proceeding with business in Parliament.



Kennedy Agyapong, whiles commending an NPP communicator despite unfair treatment from the party, lamented how the party has ‘pampered’ some of its members to become ‘tin gods.’

“NPP has a problem. As for me ‘na truth go kill me’. I will tell you the way it is. The performance of Yaw Adomako Baafi [is very impressive] that even when you manipulated [elections] at the headquarters to oust him from office, he has still not given up.



"You can see that he is very committed to the NPP. If what was done to him was done to Adwoa Safo, she would have taken NPP to ….do you understand? Adwoa Sarfo is holding the whole NPP to ransom. It is the truth I’m saying.



"I won’t cover it up because I have 2 children with her so when she is doing something which is wrong, [I won’t say it]. What is going on in NPP is very annoying. We have pampered some people to the extent that they have become tin gods,” he said in Twi on February 8, 2022.



Ken Agyapong is not the only NPP MP to raise the concern regarding Sarah Adwoa Sarfo.



New Juabeng South MP, Michael Okyere Baafi has also mentioned similar concerns indicating that the the Dome-Kwabenya MP is using her seat to blackmail the government.



He said the lawmaker wants to be made the Deputy Majority Leader.

“She said she will not come to Parliament if she is not given the Deputy Majority Leader position,” Michael Okyere Baafi disclosed.



“All 136 NPP MPs are always in Parliament except for Adwoa Safo. One person cannot hold the party to ransom,” he stated in an interview on Kumasi-based Hello FM.



The absence of Adwoa Safo comes at a time when the Majority group in parliament is looking to use it slight numerical advantage to pass the controversial E-levy bill.



Meanwhile, pollster Ben Ephson is calling for the sacking of the MP for a by-election to be conducted.