'Adwoa Safo is in pain' - Allotey Jacobs' 'diagnosis'

Adwoa Safo has been absent from Parliament

She took her leave sometime last year



She has not been to parliament since the House resumed



Sarah Adwoa Safo, the Dome-Kwabenya MP, since the House resumed sitting this year, has been in the US and it has been difficult for the Majority in Parliament, to push through the passage of the controversial E-Levy policy of the government.



Many, including some of her colleagues from the Majority side, have accused her of obstructing government business and are calling on the governing party to initiate processes of remove her from Parliament.



Speaking on her absence in Parliament, social commentator Bernard Allotey Jacobs, called on the leadership of the governing NPP to amicably settle any dispute with the MP, who doubles as the Gender, Children and Social Protection Minister.

According to the former Central Regional Chairman of the NDC, the absentee legislator is pained by some decisions of the party, hence her sudden change of behaviour.



Allotey wondered if she wasn't content with her removal as Deputy Majority Leader and elevated to the Gender, Children and Social Protection Ministry.



This comes after her former partner and colleague lawmaker, Kennedy Agyapong, accused her of seeking the Parliamentary Leadership role rather than the Ministerial role.



Allotey Jacobs sought clarifications on the processes that characterized the appointment of the Dome/Kwabenya MP as Gender Minister, questioning "was she satisfied?"



"We are all human beings. I'm very sure Adwoa Safo is in pain," he stated on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' show.

Jacobs stressed, Adwoa Safo, may not have been happy with her new appointment, therefore, using this opportunity hurt her own party.



''The payback time is that now she is the centre around which the E-Levy, when taken to Parliament, they will get a majority," he expounded.



He advised both Parliamentary and Party leadership to use all means necessary including consulting Adwoa Safo's biological father to talk to the daughter in order to quash any hurt that may be the underlying factor for the MP's behaviour.



''There is the need for government and party to try hard to manage the girl. Find a way out. I won't say they should apologize to her, she's too young for that but she must know the essence of politics and why she entered into politics and the dangers in politics. Someone must guide her in all these things,'' Allotey Jacobs added.



