Adwoa Safo never wrote any letter to Majority Chief Whip requesting leave of absence – Habib Iddrisu

Deputy Majority Chief Whip, Habib Iddrisu has rebutted claims by Minority Chief Whip, Mohammed-Mubarak Muntaka that Dome-Kwabenya MP, Sarah Adwoa Safo wrote a letter requesting leave of absence from the Speaker of Parliament through the Majority leadership.



In an interview with Accra-based Joy FM, he explained that the office of the Majority Chief Whip and his deputies were in charge of approving leave of absence for MPs.



He indicated that, to the best of his knowledge, Sarah Adwoa Safo had not written to the office for approval to be absent as had been claimed by Muntaka.

Habib Iddrisu opined that if the embattled MP had written to them, the Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin would have mentioned it whiles referring two other MPs to the Privileges Committee for reportedly absenting themselves for over 15 consecutive sittings without permission.



“I’m at a loss when my senior colleague Honorable Muntaka will make such an assertion that the Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya wrote to the Whip.



“In fact, if you are going to absent yourself from Parliament, there’s a form that you fill. It’s not like automatically you write to us.



“You get the form, you fill the form, you sign the forms and you give the reasons why you are not going to be available in any other sitting. And then the whips office will then…approve it and minute it and send to the Speaker.



“But you will realize that some few weeks back, the Speaker himself even before making this statement has come on the floor of Parliament to say that specifically the Honorable Adwoa Safo hadn’t written any letter to him. He hasn’t given any permission.

“So I think if there was any kind of intervention that has to do with her asking permission or any other thing, the Speaker would have made it clear that day that maybe “I have been written to of which I have referred it to the Whips.



“So to the best of my knowledge, the Chief Whip office, that is, the Majority Chief Whip and any of his deputy haven’t received any petition. None of us has also received any leave of absence form because we actually approve the leave of absence form and we didn’t receive such thing,” he said.



Muntaka, in an interview with Joy News, stated that Sarah Adwoa Safo wrote to the Majority Leadership to be granted a leave of absence however it was not sent to the Speaker, Alban Bagbin.



In his view, the embattled MP is being targeted by the leadership of the Majority as they refused to facilitate her access to the leave of absence she requested for.



“I am reliably informed that she [Sarah Adwoa Safo] wrote leave of absence and her leadership refused to recommend it to the Speaker.

“She wrote a leave of absence and then she traveled citing her children and challenges. And the leader, because they needed her at all cost refused to recommend. So she noticed along the line that she’s constantly being marked absent,” Muntaka said.



The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, on Tuesday, April 5, referred Sarah Adwoa Safo together with Henry Quartey and Kennedy Agyapong to the Privileges Committee.



The Privileges Committee is expected to invite the MPs and hear any reasonable explanation they have to offer after which they have two weeks to present a report to the House upon resumption from recess.