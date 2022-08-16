Adwoa Safo responds to her dismissal as Gender Minister by Akufo-Addo

Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo

Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya Constituency, Sarah Adwoa Safo, has responded to the letter from the Presidency communicating her dismissal as Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection.

The Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin in a statement on July 8, 2022, announced a decision by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to relieve the MP of her ministerial role.



In a letter dated August 5, 2022, Sarah Adwoa Safo has expressed gratitude to the president for the opportunity she had to serve as a minister in both of his terms.



“On Friday, 29th July, 2022, I handed over all official assets to the administrator of the Ministry. It is with profound gratitude that I express my utmost appreciation to you for the opportunity to serve as Minister in both terms of your government," she said in her letter addressed to the President.



On her long absence from the country which triggered calls for and her subsequent dismissal, the MP for Dome Kwabenya said “I am exceedingly grateful for your understanding, compassion and unending devotion through this past year, especially during a very difficult period for me where I had to be away from office. Your kind support has been very much welcome and for that, I remain eternally grateful.”



She added that the decision to relieve her of her ministerial duties offers an opportunity to better serve her constituents.

“Cognizant of my duties to the 75,000 constituents who elected me, this development is an opportunity and will afford me more time to consolidate the gains we have made as a government at the constituency level in our quest to break the eight,” she added.



