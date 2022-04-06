28
Adwoa Safo risks losing her children to America Social Welfare - Muntaka defends

Deputy Majority Leader Sarah Adwoa Safo Adwoa Safo

Wed, 6 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Adwoa Safo has been dragged to the Privileges Committee

Adwoa Safo is on leave without a permission

Muntaka says Adwoa Safo risks losing her kids to US Social Welfare

The Minority Chief Whip has stated that Sarah Adwoa Safo, Dome-Kwabenya MP gave official reasons for an extended leave of absence but the Majority Leadership refused for it to be granted.

According to Alhaji Mohammed-Mubarak Muntaka, the reason for her absence has got to do with her children and with her recent referral to the Privileges Committee, it is clear that she is being treated unfairly by both the Speaker and the Majority Leader.

He noted that his colleague MP's children are at risk of being separated from their mother by the American Social Welfare Department.

This explanation, Muntaka said was contained in the letter she wrote to the Speaker, Alban Bagbin, seeking a leave of absence after her party leadership in Parliament had refused to recommend her leave of absence to the Speaker.

“She’s talking about her children and if she’s not careful Social Welfare in America will seize these children. We cannot pretend to say that that’s not a serious thing. We can’t,” he said.

“Is she overstretching this? I know because of the numbers and the difficulty we find ourselves – this has never been an issue. I’m one who has constantly raised on the floor of Parliament about absenteeism from Parliament.

“You remember before the 2020 elections when (I advocated that) it’s not important, don’t add constituencies because the 275 that you have, I can’t even put my hand on a good 100 that are even doing the work. I’ve said all these things before, so I’m not just defending unnecessarily,” Alhaji Mohammed-Mubarak Muntaka.

